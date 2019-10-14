MinnPost is hiring a finance director

MinnPost, one of the country’s leading nonprofit news organizations, is looking to hire a Director of Finance & Operations to join our executive team and manage our growing business, which currently has an annual operating budget of about $2 million.

The Director of Finance & Operations is a leader in our business staff, overseeing MinnPost’s finance, business planning and budgeting, human resources, administration, and IT activities.

The Director of Finance & Operations reports to the Publisher/CEO and works closely with the Director of Development, the Director of Advertising & Sponsorship, the Audience Development & Engagement Manager, and the Editor as a member of our staff leadership team.

We are looking for someone who is excited to build on MinnPost’s current momentum and help direct the organization’s future growth, and passionate about our mission to give readers a deep understanding of the politics, policy and culture of Minnesota.



Successful candidates will have prior experience as a financial manager, exceptional attention to detail, the ability to thrive in a rapidly changing environment, and have demonstrated skill in both directing their own work and collaborating as part of a team.

Those who are interested in applying should review the position description and send a résumé and cover letter to jobs@minnpost.com.

(No phone calls, please.)