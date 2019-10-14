MinnPost Social: Callaghan, Orenstein, Kaul to preview 2020 election

As you may have heard, there’s a pretty big election happening in 2020.

There’s the presidential contest, of course, in which Minnesota’s electoral votes may play an important role for the first time in forever. But that’s hardly the only reason election 2020 is going to be a very big deal. Several of the state’s congressional contests are likely to be highly competitive, and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith will once again be on the ballot. Oh, and all 201 seats in the Minnesota Legislature will be up for election, contests that will help decide who gets to draw the lines for all of Minnesota’s legislative and congressional districts.

To get a better understanding of where all those campaigns are and where they’re going one year out, join MinnPost writers Peter Callaghan, Greta Kaul and Walker Orenstein 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Elsie’s.

