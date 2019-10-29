MinnPost Social conversation takes an early look at the 2020 election

On Monday, around 110 MinnPost members and readers gathered at Elsie’s in Minneapolis to hear from reporters about the 2020 election. Those in attendance heard from Peter Callaghan, state government reporter; Greta Kaul, data reporter; Walker Orenstein, environment and workforce reporter; and Gabe Schneider, MinnPost’s Washington correspondent who video called in for the event.

Schneider opened the night with what he’s seeing in Washington, with DFLers working to keep Rep. Collin Peterson in office, as well as the limited, though perhaps increasing, attention to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential run. Callaghan and Kaul previewed the competitive Minnesota House and Senate targets for 2020, noting that the most contested races will be in the outer ring metro suburbs.

Orenstein took questions on some environmental factors at play in the upcoming competition, including where Democratic presidential candidates stand on the issues of mining and the Enbridge pipeline. He said that neither mining advocates nor proponents can tell where Klobuchar stands on the issue of mining near the Boundary Waters, and it’s frustrating both sides.

The reporters also talked about the 2020 Census and state demographics. Callaghan touched on the groups working to make sure everyone gets counted, and Schneider spoke to the likelihood that Minnesota will lose a congressional seat. Meanwhile, Orenstein and Kaul dove into the ongoing labor shortage in Minnesota, including some of the causes and proposed solutions.



The question-and-answer session was moderated by MinnPost editor Andy Putz.

