MinnPost Social: Oct. 28 election preview sells out during member presale

MinnPost reporters Peter Callaghan, Walker Orenstein and Greta Kaul
MinnPost reporters Peter Callaghan, Walker Orenstein and Greta Kaul

Our next MinnPost Social on Oct. 28, One year out: a way too early look at the 2020 campaign, sold out during a MinnPost members-only presale.

MinnPost members and nonmembers who didn’t get tickets may add their names to the waitlist now.

At the event, MinnPost reporters Peter Callaghan, Greta Kaul and Walker Orenstein will discuss the 2020 election in Minnesota and beyond. The event, presented by RBC Wealth Management and Great River Energy, will take place at Elsie’s in northeast Minneapolis. More information is available on our event page.

Want to have access to the members-only presale next time around? Become a MinnPost member with a donation as little as $10/month. If you have any questions, contact Membership Manager Laura Lindsay at members@minnpost.com or 612-455-6964.

You can also learn about all our free newsletter options.

