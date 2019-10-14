Position description: Director of Finance & Operations – MinnPost

About MinnPost

MinnPost is an online-only news publisher best known for its coverage of Minnesota politics and policy. We are proudly nonprofit, nonpartisan and member-supported. Founded in 2007, MinnPost has grown to become one of Minnesota’s most respected news outlets and a national leader in the nascent nonprofit news industry. For more information, visit minnpost.com.

We are looking for a Director of Finance & Operations to join our executive team and manage our growing business, which currently has an annual operating budget of about $2 million.

About the position

The Director of Finance & Operations reports to the Publisher/CEO and works closely with Director of Development, the Director of Advertising & Sponsorship, and other members of the leadership team on cross-functional organizational goals. This individual plays a critical role in the management of several areas of the organization: finance, business planning and budgeting, human resources, administration, and IT.



Primary responsibilities include but are not limited to:

FINANCE

Create and manage organization’s annual budget; provide reporting to senior leadership on budget progress throughout the year

Manage accounts receivables and payables processes

Work with Development Director and Advertising & Sponsorship Director to ensure timely payment of accounts receivable and coordinate collection efforts on overdue accounts

Maintain accurate payroll processing

Oversee completion of annual tax return and audit with contracted accounting firm

Create internal budgets for purposes of grant application/reporting, event planning, and membership campaign efforts

Manage organization’s financial accounts (checking, savings, investment)

Serve as the staff liaison to the Board of Directors Finance Committee



OPERATIONS

Manage ongoing H/R processes and procedures, including employee benefit management, performance evaluations, and employee recordkeeping

Manage hiring and onboarding of new employees, working in close coordination with the relevant supervisor(s)

Work closely with external vendors for IT management, office supply and equipment ordering/maintenance

Provide administrative support to the Board of Directors, assisting the Publisher/CEO and Board Chair with meeting planning, organizational recordkeeping, note-taking, and other duties as requested



GENERAL MANAGEMENT

Advise the Publisher/CEO on business strategy and operations as a member of the Staff Leadership Team, which also includes the Director of Development, Director of Advertising & Sponsorship, Audience Development & Engagement Manager, and Editor.

Oversee tracking of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and progress toward quarterly goals for the Staff Leadership Team

QUALIFICATIONS

Strong candidates will have:

5+ years professional experience in financial management, preferably in leadership roles

a solid understanding of standard GAAP accounting principles

the ability to collaborate effectively while working independently

a mastery of accounting (Quickbooks preferred), spreadsheet (Excel and Google Sheets preferred), and CRM (Salesforce preferred) software+

Experience working with board members, in nonprofit organizations, and in data quality management is a plus, as is a passion for independent journalism and mission-driven work.

SALARY

Anticipated salary range of $60,000 to $70,000, based on experience and qualifications.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Send résumé, cover letter, and salary expectation to jobs@minnpost.com. No phone calls, please.

Position will remain open until filled. Interviews are expected to begin late October. Expected start date in mid-November to early December.

It is MinnPost policy to provide an equal employment opportunity (EEO) to all persons regardless of age, color, national origin, citizenship status, disability, race, religion, creed, gender, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, genetic information, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local law.