November 2019 MinnPost partner offers announced

Our next monthly MinnPost member ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and feature the following offers:

Minnesota Orchestra — Two vouchers, each good for two tickets to any of 10 eligible concerts from Nov. 2019 to May 2020. Eligible concerts include Vaughan Williams’ “Dona Nobis Pacem,” Handel’s “Messiah,” and others. Season info.

— Two vouchers, each good for two tickets to any of 10 eligible concerts from Nov. 2019 to May 2020. Eligible concerts include Vaughan Williams’ “Dona Nobis Pacem,” Handel’s “Messiah,” and others. Season info. Minnesota Opera — Two pairs of vouchers, each good for any 2019-2020 season performance. (Some date restrictions may apply.)

— Two pairs of vouchers, each good for any 2019-2020 season performance. (Some date restrictions may apply.) University of Minnesota, Northrop — Two pairs of tickets to The Chenault Duo: A Holiday Program of Organ Duets on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

— Two pairs of tickets to The Chenault Duo: A Holiday Program of Organ Duets on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. VocalEssence — One pair of tickets to Welcome Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran in Apple Valley.

— One pair of tickets to Welcome Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran in Apple Valley. Park Square Theatre — One pair of tickets to Pride & Prejudice on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

— One pair of tickets to Pride & Prejudice on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus — Two pairs of tickets to Bell Boys on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall.

— Two pairs of tickets to Bell Boys on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall. Westminster Town Hall Forum — Two pairs of premium reserved seats for André Thomas on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at noon.

— Two pairs of premium reserved seats for André Thomas on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at noon. Schubert Club — One pair of tickets to Modigliani Quartet on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. at Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ in St. Paul

— One pair of tickets to Modigliani Quartet on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. at Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ in St. Paul Dakota — One pair of tickets to The Hot Sardines on Monday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. AND one pair of tickets to Nobuntu on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.



To take part in this and future giveaways, you must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.

Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on October 1 will be eligible to participate in this month’s giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.

If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.

Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our October offers: