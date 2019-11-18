Tickets available for MinnPost anniversary event: Defending Democracy

A block of seats has become available for Defending Democracy, our 12th Anniversary Celebration, set for 7:30 p.m. this evening, Nov. 18, at the Cowles Center in Minneapolis. We’re excited to welcome Brian Klaas back to his native Minnesota for an in-depth conversation on the threats facing democracy and what can be done to counteract them.

Buy your tickets now via the Cowles Center box office. Prices start at $50, and all proceeds support the hard-working reporters in MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.

Klaas, a Minnesota native, is a weekly columnist for The Washington Post and host of the popular podcast “Power Corrupts.” He’ll join MinnPost editor Andrew Putz for an insightful discussion of the current threats facing democracy.

MinnPost members receive a $10 discount on tickets. If you’re not a member, join right now with a donation of any amount, and then contact members@minnpost.com for the discount code.

Buy your tickets now >>>

We hope you can join us for this engaging event as we dig deep into current events, celebrate MinnPost’s work, and fortify its future. Cheers!