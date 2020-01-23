CEO Wallmeyer leaving MinnPost

After six years with the organization and three-plus years as CEO, Andrew Wallmeyer is leaving MinnPost.

Current MinnPost Board Chair Rebecca Shavlik will serve as interim CEO, working with the organization’s executive team: Editor Andy Putz; Development Director Tanner Curl; Director of Advertising and Sponsorship Brian Perry; and Director of Finance and Operations Allie Moen Wagstrom.

Putz, who has overseen MinnPost’s editorial operations since 2014, said the transition will not change the direction of the site’s news coverage: “We’ll continue to do what we’ve always done: provide depth and context to the critical issues facing Minnesotans. We’re focused on the upcoming legislative session, the 2020 election, and rolling out a site redesign.”

Shavlik thanked Wallmeyer for moving MinnPost forward in his time at the organization. “During Andy’s tenure, MinnPost has grown, especially in membership,” she said. “Today, we have nearly twice as many members as we did five years ago. Andy was also the driving force behind diversifying MinnPost’s board of directors. We wish him well.”



Wallmeyer said the feeling is mutual. “It has been an honor to lead this organization, but the time has come for me to move on,” he said. “MinnPost and its talented and dedicated staff will always have a special place in my heart, and I wish them all the best. Minnesota needs MinnPost’s insightful coverage now more than ever, and I know the team will continue rising to meet that challenge.”

MinnPost co-founder Joel Kramer also thanked Wallmeyer “for his service to MinnPost and his passionate commitment to the organization’s mission. I have great confidence in this leadership team now working under Rebecca’s guidance, as well as in the whole staff, and expect we will have a very successful year.”