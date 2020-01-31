February 2020 MinnPost partner offers announced

Our next monthly MinnPost member ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and feature the following offers:
- Minnesota Orchestra — Four vouchers, each good for two tickets to any of 6 eligible concerts from February to May 2020. Eligible concerts include Bartók Concerto for Orchestra, Gerstein Plays Rachmaninoff: Concerto No. 2, and others. Season info.
- Minnesota Opera — Two pairs of vouchers, each good for any 2019-2020 season performance. (Some date restrictions may apply.)
- Northrop — Two pairs of tickets to Ballet West on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. AND two pairs of tickets to A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7:30 p.m.
- Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus — One pair of tickets to Erased / Stigmata on Saturday, Mar. 28, at 8 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall
- The Dakota — One pair of tickets to Storm Large: Baddest Girl in Cabaret on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. AND one pair of tickets to Greats Gone 2 Soon!: Lady Greats on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 9:30 p.m.
- Schubert Club — One pair of tickets to Schubert Club Mix: Russian Renaissance on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Aria in Minneapolis
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
To take part in this and future giveaways, you must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on Feb. 4 will be eligible to participate in this month’s giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our January offers:
- Minnesota Orchestra — Two vouchers, each good for two tickets to any of 6 eligible concerts
- Minnesota Opera — Two pairs of vouchers, each good for any 2019-2020 season performance
- VocalEssence — One voucher for two tickets to Deep Roots
- Northrop — Two pairs of tickets to Mark Morris Dance Group
- The Dakota — One pair of tickets to Nachito Herrera: Classical to Cuban Pyrotechnics AND one pair of tickets to HeartSong: An Acoustic Tribute to Ann & Nancy Wilson
- Schubert Club — One pair of tickets to Accordo with Silent Film
- Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus — One pair of tickets to Erased / Stigmata
No comments yet