January 2020 MinnPost partner offers announced

Our next monthly MinnPost member ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and feature the following offers:
- Minnesota Orchestra — Two vouchers, each good for two tickets to any of 6 eligible concerts from February to May 2020. Eligible concerts include “Beethoven Symphony No. 4”, Music and the Mind with Sam and Sarah, and others. Season info.
- Minnesota Opera — Two pairs of vouchers, each good for any 2019-2020 season performance. (Some date restrictions may apply.)
- VocalEssence — One voucher for two tickets to Deep Roots on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m. at Orchestra Hall
- Northrop — Two pairs of tickets to Mark Morris Dance Group on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Dakota — One pair of tickets to Nachito Herrera: Classical to Cuban Pyrotechnics on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. AND one pair of tickets to HeartSong: An Acoustic Tribute to Ann & Nancy Wilson on Monday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.
- Schubert Club — One pair of tickets to Accordo with Silent Film on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Ordway Concert Hall
- Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus — One pair of tickets to Erased / Stigmata on Saturday, Mar. 28 at 8 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
To take part in this and future giveaways, you must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on Jan. 7 will be eligible to participate in this month’s giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our December offers:
- Minnesota Orchestra — Two vouchers, each good for two tickets to any of 8 eligible concerts from December 2019 to May 2020
- Minnesota Opera — Two pairs of vouchers, each good for any 2019-2020 season performance
- The Dakota — One pair of tickets to Richard Johnson Quartet: Ramsey Meets Nancy AND one pair of tickets to Alexander O’Neal: Holiday Homecoming
- Schubert Club — One pair of tickets to International Artist Series: Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello & Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano
- Cantus — Two pairs of tickets to Christmas With Cantus
