MinnPost Social: Callaghan, Orenstein, Hinrichs to preview Legislative session

From guns to a gas tax, from prescription drugs to recreational marijuana, there will be plenty of issues up for debate at the 2020 session of the Minnesota Legislature. But in a year when all 201 lawmakers will be on the ballot, the question is what will get done at the Capitol. Or, more accurately, can anything get done? To get a sense of how all that will play out amid another year of divided government in St. Paul, join us for our latest MinnPost Social, on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Elsie’s, where MinnPost writers Peter Callaghan, Walker Orenstein and Erin Hinrichs will offer insights on the upcoming session, the Minnesota political scene, and how what happens at the Legislature will affect the 2020 election.

This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by RBC Wealth Management and Great River Energy, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar and light appetizers.

Pre-sale to MinnPost members begins Jan. 22. MinnPost Silver, Gold and Platinum members have the opportunity to claim up to two free tickets while they’re available. Current members, watch your email for your promotional code to be sent Jan. 22. (Contact us at members@minnpost.com if you need the code.)

If tickets remain, they will be available to the public on Jan. 23 for $10 each.