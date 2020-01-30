MinnRoast 2020

MinnRoast is our annual song-and-skit variety show featuring your favorite Minnesota politicians, journalists, singers and actors. And the best part, all proceeds support MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.
Join us Friday, April 17th at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.
Buy individual tickets
Show-only tickets go on sale in March! (MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount. Donate at $10/month or more to get the discount.)
Become a MinnRoast Patron
Patrons get multiple tickets to the show and the exclusive pre-show reception. (See our current Patron list.)
About the Show
MinnRoast is our annual song-and-skit variety show featuring your favorite Minnesota politicians, journalists, singers and actors singing, dancing and poking fun at each other and the state we all love.
Notable names scheduled to appear in-person or on video this year (so far!) include:
Gov. Tim Walz | Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan | St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter | Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey | Rep. Tom Emmer | Rep. Ilhan Omar | Rep. Dean Phillips | Rep. Pete Stauber | State House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt or Deputy Leader Anne Neu| State Rep. Mike Howard | State Rep. Pat Garofalo | State Rep. Jamie Long | Singer Courtney Burton | Actress Michelle Hutchison | Singer Maria Jette | Actress Sally Wingert | Actor/singer Max Wojtanowicz | OutLOUD! Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus | And more!
And while it’s a fun evening out, MinnRoast is MinnPost’s largest fundraising event of the year, providing crucial support for the reporters in our nonprofit newsroom and our in-depth coverage of the stories that matter to Minnesota.
Schedule
The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a pre-show reception at Rock Bottom Brewery for MinnRoast Patrons, Sponsors, and their guests. The reception features upscale hearty hors d’oeuvres with a twist. The cash bar offers a wide selection of handcrafted beers, wine and spirits. Reserved booth or table seating is available for sponsor groups on request.
For those with show-only tickets, the Historic State Theatre lobby bars and doors for theatre seating open at 7 p.m. The show will start at 8 p.m. and run for about 90 minutes with an intermission.
Location
The location for MinnRoast is the Historic State Theatre. The pre-show reception and after-show happy hour will take place next door, at the Rock Bottom Brewery (map).
Hennepin Theatre Trust provides parking information on their site.
Tickets & Patron Packages
Patron Packages
(Previously known as “individual sponsorship packages.”)
|Levels
|What you get
|Cost
|Executive Co-Producer
|12 tickets to the show and pre-show reception. Premium show seating. Reserved booth or table seating at the pre-show reception on request. Validated self-parking for up to 6 cars. Recognition at pre-show reception, online and in program book. Extra tix available @$250 each.
|$8,000
($7,400 tax-deductible)
|Tier I: Smokey and the Miracle Workers
|10 tickets to the show and pre-show reception. Premium show seating. Reserved booth or table seating at the pre-show reception on request. Validated self-parking for up to 5 cars. Recognition at event, online and in program book. Extra tix available @$250 each.
|$5,000
($4,500 tax-deductible)
|Tier II: Four Seasonings
|8 tickets to the show and pre-show reception. Premium show seating. Reserved booth or table seating at the pre-show reception on request. Validated self-parking for up to 4 cars. Recognition at event, online and in program book. Extra sponsor tix available @$250 each.
|$3,000
($2,600 tax-deductible)
|Tier III: Hot Mamas and Papas
|6 tickets to the show and pre-show reception. Premium show seating. Reserved booth or table seating at the pre-show reception (if available). Validated self-parking for up to 3 cars. Recognition at event, online and in program book. Extra sponsor tix available @$250 each.
|$1,500
($1,200 tax-deductible)
|Tier IV: Sgt. Peppercorns
|2 tickets to the show and pre-show reception. Premium show seating. Validated self-parking for 1 car. Recognition online. Extra sponsor tix available @$250 each.
|$500
($400 tax-deductible)
Become a MinnRoast Patron today
If you have questions about being a Patron, please contact Tanner Curl at tcurl@minnpost.com or 612-455-6954.
Individual Show-Only Tickets
|Ticket Level
|Cost
|Tier One
|Patron package levels are Tier One
|Tier Two
|$75 + $4 theatre restoration fee
($58 tax-deductible)
|Tier Three
|$40 + $4 theatre restoration fee
($23 tax-deductible)
|Tier Four (upper balcony)
|$10 + $4 theatre restoration fee
▶ Individual show-only tickets will go on sale in early March!
MinnPost Gold and Platinum members – who donate $10 a month or more – receive pre-sale access and a 25% discount on show-only tickets. Become a member today.
Sponsors & Patrons
Become a MinnRoast Patron today to ensure you’re recognized here (and at the event). If your organization is interested in sponsoring MinnRoast, please contact Suzanne Childs at schilds@minnpost.com to learn more.
Thank you to all of the individuals and organizations who support MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom through MinnRoast!
Executive Co-Producers
Laurie & Joel Kramer
Tier I: Smokey and the Miracle Workers
Rebecca & Mark Shavlik
Tier II: Four Seasonings
Jill & Larry Field
Tier III: Hot Mamas and Papas
Jim & Joy Erickson
Nancy Feldman
Chelle Stoner
Tier IV: Sgt. Peppercorns
Vernae & Mike Hasbargen
Tom & Libby Horner
Max Musicant
In-Kind Support
Rapid Graphics & Mailing Inc.