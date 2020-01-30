MinnRoast 2020

About the Show

MinnRoast is our annual song-and-skit variety show featuring your favorite Minnesota politicians, journalists, singers and actors singing, dancing and poking fun at each other and the state we all love.

Notable names scheduled to appear in-person or on video this year (so far!) include:

Gov. Tim Walz | Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan | St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter | Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey | Rep. Tom Emmer | Rep. Ilhan Omar | Rep. Dean Phillips | Rep. Pete Stauber | State House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt or Deputy Leader Anne Neu| State Rep. Mike Howard | State Rep. Pat Garofalo | State Rep. Jamie Long | Singer Courtney Burton | Actress Michelle Hutchison | Singer Maria Jette | Actress Sally Wingert | Actor/singer Max Wojtanowicz | OutLOUD! Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus | And more!

And while it’s a fun evening out, MinnRoast is MinnPost’s largest fundraising event of the year, providing crucial support for the reporters in our nonprofit newsroom and our in-depth coverage of the stories that matter to Minnesota.