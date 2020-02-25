MinnPost wants to hear from you this election season

Here at MinnPost, we want to learn more about what’s important to our readers when it comes to the election. Part of that is asking you about the issues that matter to you— from election privacy to healthcare and the economy.

If you fill out the below form, your feedback will be shared with our reporters, though we will only share your comments publicly if you give us the okay. Either way, we would love to hear from you.

First Name *

Last Name

Email address

What issue(s) are most influencing if and how you will vote in 2020? *

Can we share your name and response publicly? * Yes No

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.