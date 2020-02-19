Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers.

MinnRoast 2020 lineup explodes💥

Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan sporting their #OneMinnesota tuxedos.

The lineup for MinnRoast — our annual song-and-sketch fundraising extravaganza — has exploded in the last week. You ready for this? OK, take a deep breath, set to appear live or through video:

Gov. Tim Walz  |  Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter  |  Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey  |  Duluth Mayor Emily Larson

Sen. Tina Smith  |  Rep. Angie Craig  |  Rep. Tom Emmer  |  Rep. Jim Hagedorn  |  Rep. Betty McCollum  |  Rep. Ilhan Omar  |  Rep. Collin Peterson  |  Rep. Dean Phillips  |  Rep. Pete Stauber

State House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt or Deputy Leader Anne Neu  |  State Sen. Paul T. Anderson  |  State Rep. Mike Freiberg  |  State Rep. Pat Garofalo  |  State Sen. Jeff Hayden  |  State Rep. Mike Howard  |  State Sen. Scott Jensen  |  State Sen. Matt Little  |  State Rep. Jamie Long

Fmr. Sen. Dave Durenberger  |  Tom Horner  |  Fmr. State Rep. Peggy Leppik  |  Richard W. Painter  |  Fmr. GOP State Chair Chuck Slocum  |  Fmr. State Sen. Roy Terwilliger

Singer Courtney Burton  |  Actress Michelle Hutchison  |  Singer Maria Jette  |  Actress Sally Wingert  |  Actor/singer Max Wojtanowicz   OutLOUD! Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus

Whew! What will happen when all of these people get on stage? You have to buy tickets to find out!

>> Check out the MinnRoast Patron Package VIP Options >>>

Individual seats go on sale in March, but the best tickets are available now through Patron Packages, which include the exclusive pre-show reception!

Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Groe and Mary Grove
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
DEED Commissioner Steve Grove and Mary Grove, MinnRoast 2019.
As a MinnRoast Patron, you not only get the best seats in the house, you get into the exclusive pre-show reception at Rock Bottom Brewery, where you’ll enjoy food and drinks while rubbing elbows with some of the biggest names in Minnesota politics and media.

Shaval Crooms, Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter, Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle, Julie Zelle, and Melvin Carter Jr., MinnRoast 2019.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Shaval Crooms, Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter, Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle, Julie Zelle, and Melvin Carter Jr., MinnRoast 2019.
Most important, as a MinnRoast Patron, you provide crucial tax-deductible support for MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom and our in-depth coverage of the stories that matter, including the consequential 2020 election.

Check out all Patron Package options — including special young professional pricing — and make your plans to join us and support MinnPost on April 17.

