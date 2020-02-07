Support MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom by becoming a MinnRoast Patron

MinnRoast, our annual song-and-dance variety show and fundraiser, is set for April 17 at the Historic State Theatre.

This is your chance to see the biggest names in Minnesota politics get on stage and flex their performance chops (or at least try!). Already confirmed to appear live or on video are Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Mayor Melvin Carter, Mayor Jacob Frey, Rep. Tom Emmer, Rep. Jim Hagedorn, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Dean Phillips, Rep. Pete Stauber, and many more! (Check out the full confirmed line-up here!)

And the best part is that when you attend MinnRoast, you’re not only enjoying a great night out, you’re also providing crucial financial support for MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom, which is especially important in a big election year.

Multi-ticket Patron Packages are now available for sale. Starting at $500, these packages include premium seating in the theatre and entry to the exclusive pre-show reception at Rock Bottom Brewery, where you’ll enjoy food and drink and rub elbows with MinnRoast featured guests. (Who knows, maybe you’ll be able to catch St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter rehearsing his 2020 routine. Will he take over the piano again, like he did in 2018? Or another riff on Hamilton perhaps?)



Check out all the MinnRoast Patron Package options here and choose the one that works best for you. We hope to see you at the big event, as we poke fun at the people and culture that make up the state we love and raise crucial financial support for MinnPost’s in-depth reporting in the year ahead.

If you have any questions, please contact Tanner Curl at tcurl@minnpost.com or 612-455-6954.