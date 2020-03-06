March 2020 MinnPost partner offers to members announced

Our next monthly MinnPost member ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, and feature the following offers:
- Minnesota Orchestra — Four vouchers, each good for two tickets to any of three eligible concerts from March to May 2020. Eligible concerts are Gerstein Plays Rachmaninoff: Concerto No. 2, Symphony in 60: Mozart Jupiter Symphony, and Chamber Music: Worldwide Rhythms. Season info.
- Minnesota Opera — One pair of vouchers, good for any 2019-2020 season performance. (Some date restrictions may apply.)
- VocalEssence — One voucher for two tickets to The Mendelssohns on Saturday, April 4, at 8 p.m. at Bethel University.
- Westminster Town Hall Forum — Two pairs of premium reserved seats to Bill McKibben: Building a Movement to Stop Climate Change on Tuesday, March 17, at noon.
- Northrop — One pair of tickets to each of the following: Paul Taylor Dance Company on Saturday, Mar. 21, at 7:30 p.m.; Minnesota Orchestra Featuring Organist Cameron Carpenter with Conductor Akiko Fujimoto on Friday, March 27, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 28, at 8 p.m. (one pair of tickets for each night); and Martha Graham Dance Company on Saturday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m.
- Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus — One pair of tickets to Erased / Stigmata on Saturday, March 28, at 8 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall
- The Dakota — One pair of tickets to Altan: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Tuesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. and one pair of tickets to Mick Sterling Presents: A Night of Ray Charles on Tuesday, March 31, at 7 p.m.
- Cantus — Two pairs of tickets to There Lies the Home on Saturday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Ordway Concert Hall
- Schubert Club — One pair of tickets to Susie Park, violin & Benjamin Hochman, piano on Sunday, March 29, at 4 p.m. at Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
To take part in this and future giveaways, you must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. on March 10 will be eligible to participate in this month’s giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our February offers:
- Minnesota Orchestra — Four vouchers, each good for two tickets to any of 6 eligible concerts
- Minnesota Opera — Two pairs of vouchers, each good for any 2019-2020 season performance
- Northrop — Two pairs of tickets to Ballet West AND two pairs of tickets to A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham
- Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus — One pair of tickets to Erased / Stigmata
- The Dakota — One pair of tickets to Storm Large: Baddest Girl in Cabaret AND one pair of tickets to Greats Gone 2 Soon!: Lady Greats
- Schubert Club — One pair of tickets to Schubert Club Mix: Russian Renaissance
