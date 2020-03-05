Member pre-sale for MinnRoast 2020 is NOW OPEN. As a thank you for their generous support, MinnPost members not only get advance access to great tickets, they also receive a 25% discount.

Our annual song-and-sketch fundraising extravaganza is set for Friday, April 17, at the State Theatre and features the biggest names in Minnesota politics. And the best part: Buying tickets is a great way to support the reporters in our nonprofit newsroom.

Members can purchase tickets online via Ticketmaster or in-person at the State Theatre box office.

Tickets start at $14 (plus fees). Members were emailed the special code for presale and discount access today. (If you didn’t receive the email, please contact members@minnpost.com to request the code.)

Sales will open to the general public on Friday, March 6.

Most important, when you attend MinnRoast, you provide crucial financial support for MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom, including the consequential 2020 election.

And if you want to really make it a full night out, become a MinnRoast Patron. You not only get the best seats in the house, you get into the exclusive pre-show reception at Rock Bottom Brewery, where you’ll enjoy food and drinks while rubbing elbows with some of the evening’s featured guests.

This year’s lineup has exploded. You ready for this? Ok, deep breath. Set to appear live or through video:

Gov. Tim Walz | Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter | Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey | Duluth Mayor Emily Larson

Sen. Tina Smith | Rep. Angie Craig | Rep. Tom Emmer | Rep. Jim Hagedorn | Rep. Betty McCollum | Rep. Ilhan Omar | Rep. Collin Peterson | Rep. Dean Phillips | Rep. Pete Stauber

State House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt or Deputy Leader Anne Neu | State Sen. Paul T. Anderson | State Rep. Mike Freiberg | State Rep. Pat Garofalo | State Sen. Jeff Hayden | State Rep. Mike Howard | State Sen. Scott Jensen | State Sen. Matt Little | State Rep. Jamie Long

Fmr. Sen. Dave Durenberger | Tom Horner | Fmr. State Rep. Peggy Leppik | Richard W. Painter | Fmr. GOP State Chair Chuck Slocum | Fmr. State Sen. Roy Terwilliger

Singer Courtney Burton | Actress Michelle Hutchison | Singer Maria Jette | Actress Sally Wingert | Actor/singer Max Wojtanowicz | OutLOUD! Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus

Whew! What will happen when all of these people get on stage? You have to buy tickets to find out!