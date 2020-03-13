MinnPost staff working remotely

MinnPost’s nonprofit, reader-supported newsroom is driven by our mission to serve you and all of Minnesota with in-depth journalism that gives you a deeper understanding of the news. At the heart of that work is our staff, and to protect their health and safety, we’re having all MinnPost employees who can work from home do so.

While we have no known exposure to COVID-19, we’d rather minimize any risk. When reporters are called into public spaces to do their work, we’re asking them to use their best judgment and an abundance of caution.

Our news coverage will continue at minnpost.com, available for free for any reader, as it is year-round. We can’t take down our paywall, because we never had one to begin with.

Thank you to the readers who already support our nonprofit newsroom.