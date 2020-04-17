A walk down MinnRoast memory lane

Because of social distancing, we’re taking a year off from MinnRoast, which had been scheduled for this evening, April 17. MinnRoast is more than a fun night out, it’s our biggest fundraiser of the year. We’re immensely grateful for the supporters helping us bridge the gap and minimize the financial implications for our nonprofit newsroom.

We just unveiled the special online MinnRoast 2020 Supporter Thank You Wall. You can add your name to it with a donation of any amount by 6 p.m. CT today, April 17.

And we’re also taking a look back at some of the more memorable moments and sketches from MinnRoasts of yesteryear. So, from the comfort of your home, please donate if you haven’t already (and thank you if you have!), grab some popcorn and enjoy a few welcome laughs.

Thank you for your support!

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter made his MinnRoast debut in 2018. He brought down the house when he took over the piano and put a new twist on a familiar song.

Mayor Carter’s predecessor, Chris Coleman, was no slouch when it came to MinnRoast performances. Here he is in a sketch from the event in 2011:

In 2019, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson made the trip from the “Superior” part of the state and give the Twin Cities a good ribbing.

Rep. Tom Emmer is a MinnRoast veteran, and in 2019, he took reader questions from “Mark” in Dayton, Minnesota, talking about his role leading Republican efforts to re-gain the majority in the U.S. House in 2020. Emmer closed his appearance with a tribute to the late DFL legislator, Tom Rukavina.

Eyeing the end of his time in office, in 2016, former Gov. Mark Dayton enlisted his sons, Eric and Andrew, about what he might do after retiring from elected office. (The video begins with Dayton giving an introduction over a black screen.)

State Sen. Karin Housley and former state Sen. Majority Leader Amy Koch turned the 2019 state budget debate into the “$55 Billion Pyramid.”

And we’ll close this stroll down MinnRoast memory lane with a big number from the show in 2014. At the time, Minnesota was emerging from the Great Recession, and vocalist Tesfa Wondemagegnehu with Philip Brunelle and VocalEssence performed the parody “Rich State.” Hopefully at a MinnRoast sooner rather than later, we’ll celebrate our state’s strong recovery from the current situation.

Thanks for joining us as we mark what would’ve been MinnRoast 2020.

If you've already donated recently, thank you for your generous support.

