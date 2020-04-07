How MinnPost is helping readers understand the COVID-19 pandemic

Things feel different at MinnPost these days, and not just because we’re all working from home. As MinnPost’s data reporter, my job is to help readers better understand the “how” and “why” behind the news. When the world flips sideways, as it has in this pandemic, that task feels bigger than ever.

One of the things that’s unique about this story is that we’re living it while we’re covering it. Often, we have the same questions you do: How will this pandemic affect our lives? Our livelihoods? Our state?

We launched the daily coronavirus briefing in mid-March, when it became clear that there would be critical information about COVID-19 that Minnesotans would need to know, every day. The volume of information about coronavirus can be, at times, completely overwhelming. So from the beginning, our goal has been to offer context and clarity, to put the most essential information in one place.

MinnPost can’t do the work without you, our readers and supporters. I know it’s an uncertain time for lots of Minnesotans, but I think it’s more important than ever to support our nonprofit newsroom, which provides essential information — for free — to people throughout the state.



If you’re able to give right now, please do. A donation of any amount helps make sure my colleagues and I have the resources we need to keep up with this critical reporting.

♥ DONATE NOW

Thank you for reading MinnPost and sharing our belief that public-service journalism is essential for Minnesota.