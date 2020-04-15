We canceled our biggest fundraiser of the year. Here’s how you can help.

MinnRoast is a one-of-a-kind fundraising event, putting Minnesota’s biggest political figures on stage to strut their stuff, all the while raising crucial funding for MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom. The big event had been set for this Friday, April 17, but as you probably know, the current circumstances forced us to cancel.

While we’re sad to take a year off from this much-anticipated tradition, our most immediate concern is the financial impact of canceling MinnPost’s biggest fundraiser. So we’re looking to you, our readers, to help us bridge the gap.

Will you help us make up for the lost ground of canceling MinnRoast with a donation right now?

❤️ DONATE NOW

MinnPost is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations of all sizes are crucial to the work of our reporters, especially as we help our community navigate the COVID-19 crisis with free coverage for all — no paywall or subscription required.



And if you donate by 6 p.m. on Friday, April 17, we’ll add you to a special soon-to-be-launched online thank you wall, recognizing the generous Patrons, sponsors and donors who are still committing their support for our nonprofit newsroom, even though MinnRoast 2020 isn’t going on as planned.

In this time, we’ve all been called to rise to the moment. I’m proud of the work our reporters have done to help us understand this quickly evolving situation. You can be a vital part of this essential work with a donation of any amount right now.

❤️ DONATE NOW

And even though MinnRoast isn’t going on as planned this year, we’re going to dig into highlights from past years in the coming days to lift our spirits and look forward to when we can all be together again. To start, check out St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s big debut at MinnRoast 2018.

Thank you for your support now and in the future, and best wishes for safe keeping and good health.

❤️ DONATE NOW