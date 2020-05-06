MinnPost is hiring a reporter

MinnPost — one of the country’s most successful online-only nonprofit news organizations — is hiring.

We’re looking for a reporter who can do both quick turnaround pieces and deep-dive enterprise reporting on critical issues affecting local communities across the Twin Cities metro — think transit, development, housing, immigration, jobs and poverty.

The ideal candidate will have some familiarity covering a beat, but experience is less important than having a ton of ideas, an acute sense of responsibility and a demonstrated ability to find and tell great stories. If you love covering meetings, hearings and press conferences, this probably isn’t the gig for you. But if you have a passion for reporting, a desire to explain how government decisions actually affect people’s lives, and a hunger to produce journalism that goes beyond the daily headlines, you’ll be happy here.

That said, we know there are great candidates who may not fit everything we’ve described above — or who have important skills we haven’t thought of. If that’s you, don’t hesitate to apply. We’re committed to building an inclusive newsroom that represents the people and communities we serve, and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply for this position, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.

This is a full-time position that includes medical insurance; paid time off each year; and a 401(k) match. The anticipated annual salary range is $45,000 to $50,000, based on experience and qualifications.

To apply, send a cover letter, a résumé and links to 3-6 samples of your best work to MinnPost Editor Andy Putz at aputz@minnpost.com. No phone calls, please.