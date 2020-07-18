About MinnPost’s new look

If you’ve gotten this far, you’ve probably noticed that we’ve changed a few things around here.

So welcome to the new MinnPost. It’s the second time we’ve redesigned since the organization was founded 13 years ago, but it’s also been more than eight years since the last time we revamped the site.

That is too long, especially since we strive to produce journalism that provides clarity, context and insight — stories that allow readers to better understand their state, their city and their region. We can’t do that if the work isn’t easy for you to find, read and engage with, which is why so many of the changes we’ve made speak specifically to those needs.

To that end, here are some of the more substantial elements of the new design:

We’ve made things bigger. The site now takes up more space on your screen, with wider columns and larger text. We’ve also incorporated new fonts. All in the name of providing you more enjoyable reading experience.

We’ve simplified the site’s navigation, making it easier for you to find the stories, authors and topics you’re looking for.

We’ve clarified what’s what. Throughout the site, we created various ways — from new story tags to content zones — that more clearly identify what’s a news story, what’s opinion or commentary and what’s promotional material.

We’ve cleaned things up, decluttering the site of things readers didn’t find useful or hindered their experience using the site. In that same vein — because we know some of you love the comments and some of you don’t — we also made it possible for readers to choose whether or not to display the comments below our stories.

We’ve also improved accessibility, incorporating particular colors and different sizing for mobile elements in order to make it easier for those withdifferent abilities to use MinnPost.

This is just the beginning. Many of these changes came after gaining a better understanding of exactly how readers use MinnPost, and we’re still working on a number of features that we’ll be rolling out over the next few weeks and months, so don’t hesitate to let us know what you like — and what you don’t — by dropping us a note at feedback@minnpost.com.

Of course, none of this would have been possible without a lot of hard work. And while almost everyone at MinnPost played some part in making the redesign happen, two people in particular deserve special recognition for their roles in bringing it to fruition. The first is MinnPost’s user experience engineer, Jonathan Stegall, who researched, designed, tested and launched the site. The second is our audience engagement and development manager, Caroline Schwenz, who worked hand-in-hand with Jonathan on research and strategy while also managing the months-long redesign process. We can’t thank them enough for the time they put into this project.

Finally, we’re also grateful for the support of our members and donors. Without you, none of this would be possible. So thank you. And you’re not yet a member, please consider supporting our mission by becoming one.