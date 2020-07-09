Justice, Democracy & the Supreme Court: A Conversation with Linda Greenhouse

Linda Greenhouse is a lecturer and senior research scholar at Yale Law School. From 2009 until 2020, she taught at Yale Law School full-time as the Joseph Goldstein Lecturer in Law. She came to Yale after a 40-year career at the New York Times, including 30 years covering the United States Supreme Court. She received numerous journalism awards for her reporting, including a Pulitzer Prize in 1998 and the Carey McWilliams Award from the American Political Science Association in 2002 for “a major journalistic contribution to our understanding of politics.” Currently, she writes a bi-weekly opinion column on the Supreme Court and law for the New York Times web site.

She is the author of a biography of Justice Harry A. Blackmun, Becoming Justice Blackmun (2005). Her most recent book is a memoir, Just a Journalist, published in 2017 by Harvard University Press. Other books include Before Roe v. Wade: Voices That Shaped the Abortion Debate Before the Supreme Court’s Ruling (with Reva B. Siegel, 2010); The U.S. Supreme Court: A Very Short Introduction (2012); and The Burger Court and the Rise of the Judicial Right (with Michael J. Graetz, 2016). She is a chapter co- author in the recent Reproductive Rights and Justice Stories (Foundation Press, 2019).

Ms. Greenhouse is one of two non-lawyers elected as honorary members of the

American Law Institute, which awarded her its Henry J. Friendly Medal in 2002. She is

president of the American Philosophical Society, the country’s oldest learned society. In

other non-profit board service, she is a member of the Council of the American Academy

of Arts and Sciences and of the national Senate of Phi Beta Kappa, where she serves on

the executive committee. She is a graduate of Radcliffe College, Harvard, and served a

six-year term as a member of the Harvard University Board of Overseers, 2009-2015.

She holds a Master of Studies in Law degree from Yale Law School and has received 13

honorary degrees.

Ms. Greenhouse and her husband, Eugene Fidell, who teaches military justice at

Yale Law School, live in New Haven and in Stockbridge, MA. Their daughter, Hannah

Fidell, is a filmmaker and television director in Los Angeles.