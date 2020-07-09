Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers.

Donate
Topics

Justice, Democracy & the Supreme Court: A Conversation with Linda Greenhouse

Register for this virtual event

The main program will be online and free for the public to view. We’re still asking attendees to register online, and doing also allows you to submit a question that could be asked during the program.

Ticket registration coming soon!

Become a Patron

We have re-imagined our Patron packages for a virtual event. Becoming a Patron gets you deeper into the conversation with Linda and provides crucial support for MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom. (See our current Patron list.)

About Linda Greenhouse

Linda GreenhouseLinda Greenhouse is a lecturer and senior research scholar at Yale Law School. From 2009 until 2020, she taught at Yale Law School full-time as the Joseph Goldstein Lecturer in Law. She came to Yale after a 40-year career at the New York Times, including 30 years covering the United States Supreme Court. She received numerous journalism awards for her reporting, including a Pulitzer Prize in 1998 and the Carey McWilliams Award from the American Political Science Association in 2002 for “a major journalistic contribution to our understanding of politics.” Currently, she writes a bi-weekly opinion column on the Supreme Court and law for the New York Times web site.

She is the author of a biography of Justice Harry A. Blackmun, Becoming Justice Blackmun (2005). Her most recent book is a memoir, Just a Journalist, published in 2017 by Harvard University Press. Other books include Before Roe v. Wade: Voices That Shaped the Abortion Debate Before the Supreme Court’s Ruling (with Reva B. Siegel, 2010); The U.S. Supreme Court: A Very Short Introduction (2012); and The Burger Court and the Rise of the Judicial Right (with Michael J. Graetz, 2016). She is a chapter co- author in the recent Reproductive Rights and Justice Stories (Foundation Press, 2019).

Ms. Greenhouse is one of two non-lawyers elected as honorary members of the
American Law Institute, which awarded her its Henry J. Friendly Medal in 2002. She is
president of the American Philosophical Society, the country’s oldest learned society. In
other non-profit board service, she is a member of the Council of the American Academy
of Arts and Sciences and of the national Senate of Phi Beta Kappa, where she serves on
the executive committee. She is a graduate of Radcliffe College, Harvard, and served a
six-year term as a member of the Harvard University Board of Overseers, 2009-2015.
She holds a Master of Studies in Law degree from Yale Law School and has received 13
honorary degrees.

Ms. Greenhouse and her husband, Eugene Fidell, who teaches military justice at
Yale Law School, live in New Haven and in Stockbridge, MA. Their daughter, Hannah
Fidell, is a filmmaker and television director in Los Angeles.

 

Schedule

Thursday, October 8, at 5:30 p.m. CTArticle Discussion for Anniversary Patrons – Working with Linda, we’ll curate and distribute a selection of her writing. One week before the public conversation, Patrons can participate in a dynamic Zoom group discussion on the selected writing, featuring Linda and MinnPost journalists. (Become a Patron to take part in this discussion group!)

Thursday, October 15, at 7:00 p.m. CTConversation with Linda Greenhouse – We’ll broadcast this event virtually for free, but please register ahead of time to make sure you have the right link!

Directly After Conversation – Patrons at Tier III and up are invited to join a private Zoom post-event reception featuring a Q&A with our special guest, Linda Greenhouse. Go deeper into the topics raised in the conversation and have the chance to ask your own question. (Explore Patron package options to participate and support MinnPost!)

Patron Packages

You can show your leadership support for MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom as a Patron and enjoy a range of benefits created for a virtual event.

MinnPost Anniversary Patron Grid

At-Home Reception Pack
A scrumptious assortment of cheeses, meats and accompaniments (vegetarian option available) selected and made exclusively by House of Gristle and award-winning chef Jametta Raspberry. Contactless delivery to your home the day of the event. (Benefit value: $40)

Post-Event Reception with Linda Greenhouse
Immediately following the public conversation, join us for a private Zoom post-event reception featuring a Q&A with our special guest, Linda Greenhouse. Go deeper into the topics raised in the conversation and have the chance to ask your own question.

Article Discussion
Working with Linda, we’ll curate and distribute a selection of her writing. One week before the public conversation, join us for a dynamic Zoom group discussion on the selected writing, featuring Linda and MinnPost journalists.

Online Thank You Wall
To recognize your generous support of our nonprofit newsroom through this event, we’re creating a special online thank you wall. Show the world how important journalism is to you and our community!

Anniversary Celebration Patrons & Sponsors

Become a Patron today to ensure you’re recognized here (and at the event).

Corporate Sponsorship Benefits Overview

Levels What you get Cost
Presenting
  • Large logo follows Anniversary header or speaker name – stays onscreen throughout event.
  • Inclusion in ROS promotional event banners on MinnPost.com site.
  • Sponsorship recognition with logo below event photo galleries. 
  • Thanked by name before and after event. 
  • Recognition on 13th Anniversary Celebration event site. 
  • Sponsorship thanks and recognition in pre-Anniversary Inside MinnPost promotional posts/updates on MinnPost.com.   
  • Large logo on event email inclusion: Minimum of 6 event emails to promote event (about 11 weeks before event).
  • Sponsorship thanks and recognition in post-event Inside MinnPost promotional recap.
  • Eight complimentary post-event Q&A reception tickets for employees, clients, or others you designate. 
  • Sponsorship thanks and recognition in Article Club. 
  • $3,000 worth of MinnPost banner advertising. Ad positions and run dates flexible.
 $5,000
Supporting
  • Thanked by name before and after event. 
  • Recognition on 13th Anniversary Celebration event site. 
  • Sponsorship recognition with logo below event photo galleries. 
  • Sponsorship thanks and recognition in pre-Anniversary Inside MinnPost promotional posts/updates on MinnPost.com.   
  • Medium logo on event email inclusion: Minimum of 6 event emails to promote event (about 11 weeks before event).
  • Sponsorship thanks and recognition in post-event Inside MinnPost promotional recap.
  • Six complimentary post-event Q&A reception tickets for employees, clients, or others you designate. 
  • Sponsorship thanks and recognition in Article Club. 
  • $2,000 worth of MinnPost banner advertising. Ad positions and run dates flexible.
 $2,500
Promoter
  • Thanked by name before and after event. 
  • Recognition on 13th Anniversary Celebration event site. 
  • Sponsorship recognition with logo below event photo galleries. 
  • Sponsorship thanks and recognition in pre-Anniversary Inside MinnPost promotional posts/updates on MinnPost.com.   
  • Small logo on event email inclusion: Minimum of 6 event emails to promote event (about 11 weeks before event).
  • Sponsorship thanks and recognition in post-event Inside MinnPost promotional recap.
  • Four complimentary post-event Q&A reception tickets for employees, clients, or others you designate. 
  • Sponsorship thanks and recognition in Article Club. 
  • $1,000 worth of MinnPost banner advertising. Ad positions and run dates flexible.
 $1,000
Previous ‘featured speakers’ have included:

  • 2019: Political Scientist and Columnist Brian Klaas
  • 2018: Activist and author DeRay Mckesson
  • 2017: President Obama’s Chief of Staff Denis McDonough
  • 2016: Political commentator Norm Ornstein
  • 2015: Journalist and former White House press secretary Bill Moyers and film producer Judith Moyers.

Contact Advertising Sales Manager, Suzanne Childs, at schilds@minnpost.com for full details.