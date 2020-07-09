Justice, Democracy & the Supreme Court
A Conversation with Linda Greenhouse
Join MinnPost as we welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Linda Greenhouse for an in-depth conversation on how the Supreme Court has navigated the Trump presidency and what might happen after this year’s consequential election.
This virtual re-imagining of our annual celebration will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
About Linda Greenhouse
Linda Greenhouse is a lecturer and senior research scholar at Yale Law School. From 2009 until 2020, she taught at Yale Law School full-time as the Joseph Goldstein Lecturer in Law. She came to Yale after a 40-year career at the New York Times, including 30 years covering the United States Supreme Court. She received numerous journalism awards for her reporting, including a Pulitzer Prize in 1998 and the Carey McWilliams Award from the American Political Science Association in 2002 for “a major journalistic contribution to our understanding of politics.” Currently, she writes a bi-weekly opinion column on the Supreme Court and law for the New York Times web site.
She is the author of a biography of Justice Harry A. Blackmun, Becoming Justice Blackmun (2005). Her most recent book is a memoir, Just a Journalist, published in 2017 by Harvard University Press. Other books include Before Roe v. Wade: Voices That Shaped the Abortion Debate Before the Supreme Court’s Ruling (with Reva B. Siegel, 2010); The U.S. Supreme Court: A Very Short Introduction (2012); and The Burger Court and the Rise of the Judicial Right (with Michael J. Graetz, 2016). She is a chapter co- author in the recent Reproductive Rights and Justice Stories (Foundation Press, 2019).
Ms. Greenhouse is one of two non-lawyers elected as honorary members of the
American Law Institute, which awarded her its Henry J. Friendly Medal in 2002. She is
president of the American Philosophical Society, the country’s oldest learned society. In
other non-profit board service, she is a member of the Council of the American Academy
of Arts and Sciences and of the national Senate of Phi Beta Kappa, where she serves on
the executive committee. She is a graduate of Radcliffe College, Harvard, and served a
six-year term as a member of the Harvard University Board of Overseers, 2009-2015.
She holds a Master of Studies in Law degree from Yale Law School and has received 13
honorary degrees.
Ms. Greenhouse and her husband, Eugene Fidell, who teaches military justice at
Yale Law School, live in New Haven and in Stockbridge, MA. Their daughter, Hannah
Fidell, is a filmmaker and television director in Los Angeles.
Schedule
Thursday, October 8, at 5:30 p.m. CT – Article Discussion for Anniversary Patrons – Working with Linda, we’ll curate and distribute a selection of her writing. One week before the public conversation, Patrons can participate in a dynamic Zoom group discussion on the selected writing, featuring Linda and MinnPost journalists. (Become a Patron to take part in this discussion group!)
Thursday, October 15, at 7:00 p.m. CT – Conversation with Linda Greenhouse – We’ll broadcast this event virtually for free, but please register ahead of time to make sure you have the right link!
Directly After Conversation – Patrons at Tier III and up are invited to join a private Zoom post-event reception featuring a Q&A with our special guest, Linda Greenhouse. Go deeper into the topics raised in the conversation and have the chance to ask your own question. (Explore Patron package options to participate and support MinnPost!)
Patron Packages
Anniversary Celebration Patrons & Sponsors
