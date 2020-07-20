MinnPost readers smash record in Summer Member Drive

When we started our Summer Member Drive, we set a goal of 150 donors in eleven days. When we hit that number on day eight, we figured we should aim for 200. When we passed 200 on day ten, we decided to really go for it. We set a double stretch goal of 250 members.

MinnPost readers more than stepped up to the challenge. We ended the drive with a whopping 268 new/renewing members, the most we’ve ever received in a summer member drive!

We want to send an enormous thank you to the 268 MinnPost readers who donated during this drive, as well as all of our other MinnPost members! Your generosity fuels our nonprofit newsroom and makes essential journalism possible.

Article continues after advertisement

If you meant to donate during the drive, but didn’t get a chance, it’s not too late! We’re honored to receive donations on any day of the year, because that just means more resources for our hardworking team of reporters. We’re at an all-time high for total number of members, and donating right now keeps that momentum going into election season.

♥ DONATE NOW

Many members tell us why they support MinnPost when they donate. Here are just a few of those comments from the closing days of the drive:

“I have been reading your articles over the last year and find it a good way to quickly keep up with local issues that I might not otherwise know about or things that I want more detail about.” — Anonymous donor, Golden Valley

“I read MinnPost every day. It’s time to support it financially.” — Anonymous donor, Stillwater



“It keeps me and my friends and colleagues up to date on things Minnesotan.” — Larry, West Fargo, ND

“MinnPost provides thoughtful, intelligent coverage of important issues.” — Carole, Minneapolis

“I appreciate the nonpartisan detailed reports focused specifically on Minnesota issues.” — Anonymous donor, Minneapolis