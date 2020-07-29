MinnPost is excited to announce that Justice, Democracy & the Supreme Court, our 13th Anniversary Celebration featuring special guest Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Linda Greenhouse, is set as a virtual event on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Greenhouse will be joined by MinnPost editor Andy Putz for an in-depth conversation on how the Supreme Court has navigated the Trump presidency and what might happen after this year’s consequential election.

Although the event will be broadcast online for free, you can show your leadership support for MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom by purchasing a Patron package, which are available now and start at $300. These packages include perks and benefits that will take you deeper into the conversation with our special guest.

For more than 30 years, Linda Greenhouse covered the United States Supreme Court for the New York Times. She received numerous journalism awards for her reporting, including a Pulitzer Prize in 1998 and the Carey McWilliams Award from the American Political Science Association in 2002. She has taught at Yale Law School and continues to write a biweekly column on the Supreme Court and law for the Times.

The main program will be broadcast online and free for the public to view. We’re still asking attendees to register online, and doing so allows you to submit a question that could be asked during the program.

While this event will look different this year from the way it has in the past, we’re excited to engage Linda Greenhouse and our readers in a thoughtful conversation and raise crucial funds for our nonprofit journalism.