Solomon Gustavo joins MinnPost

MinnPost is excited to announce the addition of Solomon Gustavo to our reporting staff. Gustavo will cover local and regional government for the site.

A Minnesota native, Gustavo returns to the Twin Cities after a stint with Orlando Weekly, where he covered everything from local government and law enforcement to shark sightings.

Before heading south, Gustavo wrote for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder and Lillie Suburban Newspapers. The St. Paul native has also contributed to City Pages, The Daily Beast and Sahan Journal.

Gustavo attended the University of St. Thomas, where he studied philosophy and journalism. He can be reached at sgustavo@minnpost.com, and you can follow him on twitter at @SolomonYGustavo.