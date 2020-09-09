2020 election preview: Tickets now available for virtual MinnPost Social event

Registration is now open for a free virtual event — MinnPost Social: 2020 Election Preview — on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 5 – 6 p.m.

Is Minnesota really a swing state in the presidential election? Who will control the state Legislature? Is my absentee ballot in any danger of not being counted?

These are just a few of the questions MinnPost writers Peter Callaghan, Gabe Schneider, Walker Orenstein and Greta Kaul will answer as they preview the 2020 general election at the next MinnPost Social. The virtual Q&A session will offer readers a chance to get the reporters’ insights from the campaign trail and to ask their own questions about the upcoming election and the Minnesota political scene.

REGISTER NOW: the event is free, but registration is required. You will receive the virtual event link and details after you have signed up. Capacity for this event is limited.

Article continues after advertisement

This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by Darla Kashian — RBC Wealth Management and Great River Energy, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere.