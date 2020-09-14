Election coverage that makes Minnesotans …

It can be easy to focus on the sensational stories and overblown headlines that dominate news feeds. But at MinnPost, we want to provide our readers with election reporting that’s useful, not sensational. Fact-based, not fear-driven.

We’re looking to report on the election in a way that makes you informed, because you read in-depth stories on Minnesota’s most pressing issues; engaged, because your news is a conversation starter, not a panic-inducer; empowered, because you understand the forces at work in your community; and ready to vote, because you feel confident in your understanding of the facts.

The only way we’re able to provide this level-headed, clear-eyed journalism is with the help of readers like you. As we kick off our Fall Member Drive, we’re hoping to inspire 200 new/renewing members to donate at any level by Sept. 24. Will you donate today?

♥ SUPPORT IN-DEPTH ELECTION REPORTING

Article continues after advertisement

Members make a difference at MinnPost and fund our in-depth election coverage. If you value that work, will you support it with a donation today?

♥ SUPPORT IN-DEPTH ELECTION REPORTING

Thank you!