Journalism in crisis

“It’s getting hard to keep track of the bad news about the news right now.”

That’s how the Poynter Institute began its latest updating of press cutbacks, layoffs, furloughs and closings. It noted that both the Duluth News Tribune and the Forum of Fargo/Moorhead had cut to two print days a week and now use the mail instead of carriers — and that the Star Tribune “has had four days of furloughs in both quarter two and quarter three” for some employees. Those items were just a tiny part of an exhaustive nationwide list.

For me, the pileup of bad news about the news is heartbreaking. During my career I have done stints at four metropolitan daily newspapers. Two of them have since died; the others are carrying on, but with much smaller newsrooms these days.

Smaller staffs and tighter budgets don’t preclude terrific reporting. But with stronger support comes the ability to do more ambitious, in-depth coverage. And that is important during election time, when people need to know who’s running, what they’re saying — and what they’ve actually done. It’s especially important when misinformation and disinformation can spread through social media like wildfire.

At MinnPost we don’t have to spend money on either printing presses or carriers, so we get a lot of bang for the buck. And we’re lucky to have highly competent and energetic reporters. But we need your support to help us live up to our ambitious goals for this election season — and beyond.

During our fall member drive, we’re hoping to inspire 200 new/renewing members to donate at any level by Sept. 24. Will you become one of them?

