On Wednesday, Oct. 14, MinnPost marked 13 years through its annual Anniversary Celebration. This year, the event went virtual and welcomed Linda Greenhouse, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who covered the Supreme Court for the New York Times for 30 years.

In conversation with MinnPost Editor Andy Putz, Greenhouse discussed this week’s confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Senate and previewed how a new make-up of the Supreme Court could impact current legal precedents and cases in lower courts. The conversation also covered the potential of expanding or reforming the court, as well as Greenhouse’s experience reporting on the institution for over three decades.

The full video from the event is available to watch on YouTube.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The event also raised funding for MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom. As of this writing, in addition to leadership support from Anniversary Patrons and Sponsors, donors have given $8,743 in donations through the event. Thanks to those who’ve already donated! If you haven’t had the chance, will you help us get closer to a goal of $10,000?

And as special recognition of your support, when you donate now, your name will be added to our Anniversary Celebration Thank You Wall.

♡ DONATE NOW

MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom is fueled by support from the community. Many thanks for being a vital part of our journalism.

Additional thanks to our Anniversary Sponsors, the Shavlik Family Foundation, the University of Minnesota Press and the Minnesota Historical Society with its current online exhibit, Votes for Women. We’re also grateful to the support of our Anniversary Patrons! See all of our Sponsors, Patrons, and donors on the Anniversary Celebration Thank You Wall.

MinnPost is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that receives support from donors, members, foundations, advertisers and sponsors. Donors and sponsors that underwrite MinnPost events play no role in determining the content, featured guests or line of questioning.