We can’t say it enough: member support is essential to MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.

That’s why today I’m asking if you’ll step up and become a MinnPost member.

Throughout the pandemic, MinnPost has continued to be your source of critical Minnesota news, and not just on the coronavirus. We’ve been consistently providing top-notch environmental, arts and education reporting. We’ve covered the stories that are important to Minnesotans, particularly in challenging times.

So we’re asking for your support to ensure that we can continue to provide this necessary public service in the year ahead. We’re looking to raise $90,000 before the end of the year to fund this important work. Will you help us get there?

♥ SUPPORT MINNPOST

Article continues after advertisement

Donations from readers like you account for a full two-thirds of MinnPost’s funding. We cannot do what we do without generous member support. Plus, your MinnPost donation is tax-deductible. Will you join us?

♥ SUPPORT MINNPOST

THANK YOU to the readers who already donated during the first few days of our year-end member drive! When members donate, we always ask them why they’re inspired to do so. Here are a few recent responses:

“I believe we need to support local journalists and we need a credible resource for local news.” — Mary, Minneapolis

“Keeps us ‘MN-informed’ way down here is SW MN.” — Jerome, Luverne

“Your coverage of COVID 19 pandemic is outstanding—covering local, state and national leaders, facts and preparations/policies. Thank you.” — Patricia, Excelsior

“We believe in you and in your reporting. The coverage of the virus has been outstanding. And I appreciate your coverage of the arts.” — Anonymous donor, Golden Valley

♥ SUPPORT MINNPOST