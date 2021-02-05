A big announcement for MinnPost events in 2021

I’m excited to announce a big change for MinnPost events in 2021, so I’ll get right to it. We’re reimagining our annual Anniversary Celebration into …

… the inaugural MinnPost Festival, a series of engaging conversations with some of the most insightful minds from politics, media and culture.

The festival will be presented virtually April 5-9, when we’ll welcome …

E.J. Dionne, columnist at The Washington Post; Astead Herndon, national political reporter at the New York Times; Errin Haines, editor-at-large at The 19th; Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO at The 19th; Charlie Sykes, political commentator and editor-at-large at The Bulwark; Sarah Longwell, publisher at The Bulwark; Sarah Bellamy, artistic director at Penumbra Theatre; Mukhtar Ibrahim, editor and executive director at Sahan Journal; Harry Colbert, Jr., editor at North News; Leah Lemm, reporter at Minnesota Native News; and Jana Peterson, editor at Pine Knot News.

Article continues after advertisement

Great lineup, right? See all the details and schedule at minnpost.com/festival.

Available now are VIP packages, which will take you deep into the Festival conversations and include full access to main programs, special recognition, exclusive Q&A sessions, and other perks. These packages start at $300 and provide crucial support for MinnPost’s year-round public-service journalism.

Learn more about VIP packages >>

Festival passes will go on sale Feb. 11 and will be offered at Pay What You Can pricing, meaning you pick the price that works for you. Accessibility is part of MinnPost’s mission to make our journalism available to all for free.

We hope you’ll join us for the inaugural MinnPost Festival. Be sure to check out all the details of the speakers and sessions at minnpost.com/festival.

And stay tuned for more on this exciting lineup.

As always, thank you for standing with MinnPost and our in-depth coverage of Minnesota.

Learn more about VIP packages >>