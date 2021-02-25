A look at the 2021 Minnesota Legislature (so far): Free tickets now available for virtual MinnPost Social event

Registration is now open for a free virtual event — MinnPost Social: A look at the 2021 Minnesota Legislature (so far) — on Tuesday, March 9, from 5 to 6 p.m.

We’re (almost) midway through the 2021 session of the Minnesota Legislature, and a lot of questions remain: Will lawmakers be able to pass a budget? Or a bonding bill? And what’s going on with redistricting?

To get a better sense of what’s happened at the Minnesota Capitol so far — and where things may be going — join MinnPost reporters Peter Callaghan and Walker Orenstein at our next MinnPost Social.

REGISTER NOW: the event is free, but registration is required. You will receive the virtual event link and details after you have signed up. Capacity for this event is limited.

This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series