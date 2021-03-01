MinnPost Festival Speaker Spotlight: Astead Herndon, New York Times reporter

We’re excited about the amazing lineup of national and local guests for the inaugural MinnPost Festival, a full slate of virtual conversations, April 5-9, on the ideas and people shaping civic life in this moment.

Now through the Festival, we’re going to highlight speakers. First up: Astead Herndon, a national politics reporter at The New York Times and a political analyst for CNN. Before joining The New York Times in 2018, Astead held several reporter positions at The Boston Globe. Most recently, he was a national politics reporter, covering the Trump White House. He also spent time as a City Hall reporter and a general assignment Metro reporter.

His reporting at the Times has brought him to Minnesota a few times:

At the Festival, Astead will be in conversation on America in 2021 and give you a deeper understanding of the forces seeking to hold power and shape policy amidst demographic and cultural changes across the U.S.

You can attend the session with Astead on April 5 with a Festival pass, available at Pay What You Can pricing (including free!). Registration is required.

Want to go even deeper into the conversation with Astead and our other guests and provide even more support for MinnPost’s public-service journalism? Then check out our VIP packages, which include full access to main programs, special recognition, exclusive Q&A sessions (including one with Astead!), and other perks. These packages start at $300 and are tax-deductible (minus the fair market value of benefits).

We hope you’ll join us for the inaugural MinnPost Festival. As always, thank you for supporting MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.

