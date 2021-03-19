MinnPost Festival Speaker Spotlight: E.J. Dionne, Washington Post columnist

We’re just weeks away from the inaugural MinnPost Festival, a week of virtual conversations, April 5-9, with national and local guests on the ideas and people shaping civic life in this moment.

Today, we’re highlighting one of our speakers, E.J. Dionne, a professor at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, a columnist for the Washington Post and a visiting professor at Harvard University. His most recent book, “Code Red: How Progressives and Moderates Can Unite to Save Our Country,” was published in 2020. He’s also known for his regular commentary on NPR and MSNBC.

At the Festival, E.J. will be in conversation on the Democrats in Power and give you an insightful look into the challenges facing the Biden Administration and congressional Democrats. MinnPost Columnist Eric Black will moderate the discussion.

You can attend the session with E.J. at noon CT on April 6 — along with all of our other Festival sessions — with a Festival pass, available at Pay What You Can pricing (including free!). Registration is required.

Reserve your Festival pass >>

Want to go even deeper into the conversation with E.J. Dionne and our other guests and provide even more support for MinnPost’s public-service journalism? Take a look at our VIP packages, which include full access to main programs, special recognition, exclusive Q&A sessions (including one with E.J.!), and other perks. These packages start at $300 and are tax-deductible (minus the fair market value of benefits).

Learn more about VIP packages >>

We hope you’ll join us for the inaugural MinnPost Festival. As always, thank you for supporting MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.

Presenting Sponsors

Supporting Sponsors

Promoting Sponsors

MinnPost is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that receives support from donors, members, foundations, advertisers and sponsors. Donors and sponsors that underwrite MinnPost events play no role in determining the content, featured guests or line of questioning.