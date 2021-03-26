MinnPost Festival Spotlight: Gender and Politics with Errin Haines and Emily Ramshaw

We’re getting so close to the inaugural MinnPost Festival, a week of virtual conversations, April 5-9, with national and local guests on the ideas and movements shaping civic life in this moment.

We’re spotlighting one of our sessions, Gender and Politics, featuring special guests Errin Haines and Emily Ramshaw from our nonprofit news partner, The 19th.

Errin Haines is the editor-at-large for The 19th and a contributor to MSNBC. Previously, she was a national writer on race and ethnicity for The Associated Press. Haines started at the AP in the Atlanta bureau, where she covered urban affairs and the Georgia Legislature. She also has worked for the Washington Post, the Orlando Sentinel and the Los Angeles Times. Haines is a tireless champion for diversity in the media, advocating for more jobs for journalists of color in newsrooms, and for fair and accurate coverage of African Americans in mainstream news outlets.

Emily Ramshaw is the co-founder and CEO of The 19th. She was previously the editor-in-chief of The Texas Tribune, a Peabody Award-winning, 10-year-old news startup that boasts the largest statehouse bureau in the nation. Ramshaw is also the youngest person ever to be named to the board of the Pulitzer Prize, where she is serving a nine-year term.

The 19th, founded in 2020, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting at the intersection of gender, politics and policy. At the Festival, Errin and Emily will be in conversation on Gender and Politics, sharing their insights from working at The 19th and on women in American politics. MinnPost Washington correspondent Ashley Hackett will moderate.

You can attend the session with Errin and Emily at noon CT on Friday, April 9 — along with all of our other Festival sessions — with a Festival pass, available at Pay What You Can pricing (including free!). Registration is required.

Reserve your Festival pass >>

Want to go even deeper into the conversation with Errin Haines and Emily Ramshaw and our other guests and provide even more support for MinnPost’s public-service journalism? Take a look at our VIP packages, which include full access to main programs, special recognition, exclusive Q&A sessions (including one with Errin and Emily!), and other perks. These packages start at $300 and are tax-deductible (minus the fair market value of benefits).

Learn more about VIP packages >>

We hope you’ll join us for the inaugural MinnPost Festival. As always, thank you for supporting MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.

MinnPost is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that receives support from donors, members, foundations, advertisers and sponsors. Donors and sponsors that underwrite MinnPost events play no role in determining the content, featured guests or line of questioning.