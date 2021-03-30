MinnPost Festival Spotlight: Sarah Bellamy, artistic director at Penumbra Theatre, on how art can drive social change

We’re less than a week away from the start of the inaugural MinnPost Festival, a full lineup of virtual conversations, April 5-9, with national and local guests on the ideas and movements shaping civic life in this moment.

Today, we’re spotlighting one of our special guests, Sarah Bellamy, the artistic director of Penumbra Theatre in St. Paul, as well as a nationally renowned racial equity facilitator and practitioner of racial healing. At the Festival, Sarah will discuss the role art plays in making change and how Penumbra Theatre is transforming itself into the Penumba Center for Racial Healing. (Read MinnPost’s coverage when this initiative was announced in 2020.) In the Festival conversation, moderated by MinnPost Artscape columnist Pamela Espeland, Sarah will also discuss the role art can play in making social change.

Her lectures on the power of race and representation have been presented across the country illuminating the ways in which images, narratives, and media influence perception and ultimately shape lives. She is the founder of Twin Cities Theatres of Color Coalition and has been awarded the Hubert H. Humphrey Public Leadership Award, a Bush Foundation Fellowship, and has served on the board of directors for Theatre Communications Group. She currently serves on the board of directors for The Jerome Foundation.

You can attend Art for Change: A Conversation With Sarah Bellamy at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 8 — along with all of our other Festival sessions — with a Festival pass, available at Pay What You Can pricing (including free!). Registration is required.

Want to go even deeper into the conversation with Sarah Bellamy and our other guest speakers and provide even more support for MinnPost’s public-service journalism? Take a look at our VIP packages, which include full access to main programs, special recognition, exclusive Q&A sessions (including one with Sarah!), and other perks. These packages start at $300 and are tax-deductible (minus the fair market value of benefits).

We hope you’ll join us for the inaugural MinnPost Festival. As always, thank you for supporting MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.

