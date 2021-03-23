You can get a *free* pass to MinnPost Festival (but registration is required)

We’re less than two weeks away from the inaugural MinnPost Festival, a week of virtual conversations, April 5-9, with national and local guests on the ideas and movements shaping civic life in this moment.

Festival passes are available at Pay What You Can pricing, meaning you pick the price that works for you (including FREE!). But registration is required, so make sure you reserve your pass today!

Reserve your Festival pass >>

Your Festival pass allows you to attend any or all sessions with our amazing lineup of guests:

E.J. Dionne, columnist at The Washington Post; Astead Herndon, national political reporter at the New York Times; Errin Haines, editor-at-large at The 19th; Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO at The 19th; Charlie Sykes, political commentator and editor-at-large at The Bulwark; Sarah Longwell, publisher at The Bulwark; Sarah Bellamy, artistic director at Penumbra Theatre; Mukhtar Ibrahim, editor and executive director at Sahan Journal; Harry Colbert, Jr., editor at North News; Leah Lemm, reporter at Minnesota Native News; and Jana Peterson, editor at Pine Knot News.

You don’t want to miss this amazing schedule of conversations that will give you a deeper understanding of the politics and culture of this moment.

And true to MinnPost’s commitment to making our work accessible, you get to name the price for your Festival pass, but registration is required to attend any or all of these insightful sessions.

Reserve your Festival pass >>

Thank you for making your plan to join us for the inaugural MinnPost Festival and for standing behind our nonprofit newsroom.

MinnPost is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that receives support from donors, members, foundations, advertisers and sponsors. Donors and sponsors that underwrite MinnPost events play no role in determining the content, featured guests or line of questioning.