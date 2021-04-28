Get your free ticket to our conversation with Sen. Amy Klobuchar on May 4

Join MinnPost for A Conversation with Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Tuesday, May 4, at 6 p.m. CDT. We’ll discuss Sen. Klobuchar’s new book, “Antitrust,” which looks at the history of monopolies in America, as well as the current dynamics shaping proposed legislation in Congress and other topics in the news. MinnPost Washington correspondent Ashley Hackett will moderate.

This virtual event is free, but registration is required.

Amy Klobuchar is the senior senator from Minnesota. Prior to being elected to that office in 2006, Klobuchar served as the Hennepin county attorney. She is the chair of the Senate Rules Committee and the chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights.

Ashley Hackett is MinnPost’s Washington correspondent, reporting on Minnesota’s congressional delegation and federal policies impacting the state. She writes MinnPost’s DC Memo, a free weekly newsletter from the nation’s capital.

For those interested in purchasing a copy of “Antitrust,” you can do so from our partners at Magers & Quinn.

