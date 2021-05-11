The 2021 Legislative Session Recap: Free tickets now available for MinnPost Social event

Registration is now open for a free virtual event — MinnPost Social: The 2021 Legislative Session Recap — on Wednesday, May 19, from 12 to 1 p.m.

From police reform to coming up with a two-year budget, there was plenty for the Minnesota Legislature to address when it convened for the 2021 session. So after four and a half months of work, what did lawmakers actually get done — and what can we expect moving forward from the state’s uniquely divided government? To explore those questions and more, join MinnPost writers Peter Callaghan and Walker Orenstein for our latest virtual MinnPost Social.

REGISTER NOW: The event is free, but registration is required. You will receive the virtual event link and details after you have signed up. Capacity for this event is limited.

This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by Darla Kashian — RBC Wealth Management and Great River Energy, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere.