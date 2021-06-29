MinnPost sustaining members unlock $5,000 challenge grant from Summer Member Drive

MinnPost needed 100 donors to step up with new or increased sustaining memberships to unlock a $5,000 challenge grant from a generous board member. We’re happy to announce we’ve met that goal, wrapping up the Summer Member Drive with 101 new and increased sustainers, as well as that additional $5,000 in support of our nonprofit newsroom. We’re also grateful to the 68 one-time donors who joined us with generous gifts to fund our vital Minnesota news coverage.

We want to send out a huge thank you to the many donors, new and seasoned, who helped us reach this ambitious goal. Thank you for standing behind MinnPost’s local, independent news! Your generosity sustains our essential reporting all year round.

If you meant to donate during the drive, but didn’t get a chance, it’s not too late! We’re honored to receive donations on any day of the year; that just means more resources for our nonprofit newsroom.

We love hearing from our members about why they choose to donate to MinnPost. Here are a few of the comments we received during the last days of the drive:

“Thoughtful, in-depth, pertinent, professional journalism about topics important to MN and its people, delivered in easy to use format. I appreciate that it is available for all readers for free.” — Anonymous donor, Mounds View

“Read it every day… Need to be sure it comes every day. One small step toward assuring that it does.” — Tom, Inver Grove Heights

“I want to support the best arts and political news in the state.” — Lori, Eden Prairie

“No one else has the meaningful coverage of the arts. Local coverage, including Greater MN.” — Tanya, St. Cloud

Thanks to all of our members for sustaining MinnPost!