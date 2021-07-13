A note about MinnPost’s daily coronavirus update

As some of you have already noticed, MinnPost is no longer providing daily updates on the state’s COVID-19 data. Instead, starting today each Tuesday (at least for the foreseeable future) we’ll provide weekly updates on the pandemic in Minnesota.

These weekly updates will differ from our daily coronavirus reporting in several important ways, but the biggest one is that they will focus less on the day-to-day changes in the numbers — of deaths, cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations — and more on overall trends.

The idea is to give you a broader picture of the pandemic while still offering information that’s critical to understanding what’s happening with COVID-19 in Minnesota. There’s also a very pragmatic reason for the shift. As the pandemic becomes less of a factor in daily life, the shift to a weekly format will allow our reporters to spend more of their time covering other issues and stories — some still related to COVID, others not.

That said, MinnPost’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard will still be updated daily when data are provided by the Minnesota Department of Health. (As of last weekend, MDH will no longer update these numbers on Saturday and Sunday.)

As always, thank you for reading MinnPost.