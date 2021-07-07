Life After COVID: Free tickets now available for Sahan Journal + MinnPost Social event

Registration is now open for a free virtual event — Sahan Journal + MinnPost Social: Life After COVID — on Tuesday, July 13 from 12 – 1 p.m. CT.

For the past year, COVID-19 rattled the job market across Minnesota. Latinos, more than any other racial or ethnic group, remained in the state workforce. But many found themselves on divergent paths. Pandemic shutdowns cost restaurant owners and staff their livelihoods. Meanwhile, construction workers and contractors booked more jobs than they could handle.

In a collaborative reporting project, MinnPost and Sahan Journal asked more than a dozen Latino workers and business owners to talk about how they survived the pandemic — and what they learned. MinnPost reporter Greta Kaul and Sahan Journal reporter Joey Peters will discuss their reporting on this project, what it’s been like covering COVID-19, and what they’re watching as the pandemic moves into a new phase.

REGISTER NOW: The event is free, but registration is required. You will receive the virtual event link and details after you have signed up. Capacity for this event is limited.

This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series