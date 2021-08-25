MinnPost is hiring

MinnPost — one of the country’s most successful online-only nonprofit news organizations — is hiring.

We’re looking to fill two positions: managing editor and audience editor.

For the managing editor role, we’re looking for a leader with demonstrated news judgment and a commitment to the highest ethics. This person should be equally comfortable managing writers, editing stories and conceiving of strategic ways our newsroom can improve and expand MinnPost’s style of in-depth, enterprise journalism; someone who is collaborative, organized, ambitious — and driven by our shared belief that rigorous journalism is crucial to a strong democracy. You can see a more detailed description of the position here.

For the audience editor role, we’re looking for someone who will lead audience development and community engagement efforts across the organization. This is a new role within MinnPost, and this person will work with both editorial and business staff, setting goals, measuring success, and executing strategies with an eye toward growing and deepening audience relationships. Here’s a more detailed description of the position.

For both of these roles, we know there are great candidates who may not fit everything we’ve described above — or who have important skills we haven’t thought of. If that’s you, please don’t hesitate to apply. We’re committed to building an inclusive newsroom that represents the people and communities we serve, and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply for the positions, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.

These are both full-time positions that include medical insurance; paid time off each year; and a 401(k) match.

For the managing editor job, interested candidates should submit a résumé and complete an application using this form.

For the audience editor job, interested candidates should submit a résumé and complete an application using this form.

Any questions about either of the roles can be directed to MinnPost Editor Andy Putz at aputz@minnpost.com. No phone calls, please.