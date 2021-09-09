The 2021 Minneapolis City Elections: Free tickets now available for MinnPost Social event

Registration is now open for a free virtual event — MinnPost Social: The 2021 Minneapolis City Elections— on Monday, September 20, at 5 p.m.

This year’s Minneapolis city elections promises to be one of the most consequential in decades, with the mayor, council, the parks board and three charter amendments all on the ballot. To make sense of it all, we invite you to join the next MinnPost Social, where reporter Solomon Gustavo will break down the issues and take your questions in a Q&A session.

REGISTER NOW: The event is free, but registration is required. You will receive the virtual event link and details after you have signed up. Capacity for this event is limited.

This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by Darla Kashian — RBC Wealth Management and Great River Energy, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere.