Announcing a celebration of life for Pamela Espeland

Since the sudden death of MinnPost Artscape columnist Pamela Espeland in September, I’ve been working on behalf of MinnPost with a group of community members in planning an event to celebrate Pamela’s life and contributions to the Twin Cities arts scene. Here is the announcement for this event, which is open to the public (although please note the COVID protocols):

It is with deep gratitude and full hearts we announce the celebration of life for Pamela Espeland.

Just as Pamela would want it, we’re going to honor her memory by going out and seeing some great live music.

Please join us on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at Orchestra Hall (doors open at 6:30pm) for an evening of remembrance and performance. We’ll hear tributes from her family and friends and listen to some of the greatest jazz and classical musicians in the Twin Cities. Outdoor reception to follow, weather permitting.

All who loved and appreciated Pamela are welcome. However, we will be respecting Orchestra Hall’s COVID protocols. This means you must bring either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR Test from the last 72 hours prior to entry. Also, masks must be worn throughout the building at all times.

We look forward to seeing you.