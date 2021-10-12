MinnPost Tonight Spotlight: Chastity Brown, musician and storyteller in the blues tradition

On Oct. 21, we’re hosting the first-ever MinnPost Tonight, a LIVE professional broadcast event featuring cultural luminaries discussing their work and what it means to be a Minnesotan, all while raising critical funding for MinnPost’s public-service newsroom.

Today, we’re putting the spotlight on musical guest Chastity Brown, a self-described “storyteller in the blues tradition.” Chastity is a songwriter and musician based in Minnesota-via-Tennessee. She tells stories populated by marginalized characters to stake her own space as a queer black woman and to speak to other experiences that are often ignored.

The daughter of a black blues musician and white Irish mother, Brown was raised in Tennessee and signed by Red House Records. Her acclaimed 2017 album, “Silhouette of Sirens” was chosen as a “First Listen” by NPR, and she’s gone on to tour internationally and opened for the Indigo Girls, Jayhawks and Micheal Kiwanuka, among others. She’s also toured as backing vocalist and opening band for Ani Difranco. In 2019, she was chosen to perform alongside the Minnesota Orchestra, with which she presented an evening of her original songs.

If you’re not familiar with Chastity’s music (or even if you are), treat yourself to “Drive Slow” from her 2017 album, “Silhouette of Sirens,” recorded live by 89.3 The Current.

