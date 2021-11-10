Free tickets now available for next MinnPost Social event on critical issues facing Greater Minnesota

Registration is now open for a free virtual event — MinnPost Social: Critical issues facing Greater Minnesota— on Wednesday, November 17, at 5 p.m.

Technology, demography and politics continue to bring about profound changes in Greater Minnesota, affecting everything from housing and child care to broadband and the environment. Join MinnPost reporters Walker Orenstein and Greta Kaul at the next MinnPost Social to discuss how those issues (and more) will play out as the state enters a critical election year.

This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere.