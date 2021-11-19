Readers buoy MinnPost on Give to the Max Day 2021

We want to send out a huge thank you to the generous readers who supported MinnPost for Give to the Max Day 2021! We raised a total of $25,890 from 353 MinnPost readers. This not only surpassed our $20,000 fundraising goal for the day, but also released $10,000 in matching funds from Joel & Laurie Kramer and unlocked an additional $5,000 challenge grant from Leslie & Karen Suzukamo.

We’re blown away by the steadfast generosity of our readers, who, with their donations, make MinnPost possible and keep our reporting free for all to access.

In total, Minnesotans donated $34.3 million dollars to their favorite nonprofits and schools on Give to the Max Day, the statewide giving holiday organized by GiveMN. We’re proud to be a part of this exciting day of philanthropy and for the role our journalism plays across the state.

If you didn’t get chance to donate, it’s never too late to support MinnPost. If you value our work and feel inspired by the generosity of your neighbors, you can donate now.

Article continues after advertisement

Again, a big thank you so all of our donors, including the 353 people who stepped up for Give to the Max Day! Our independent, in-depth reporting on Minnesota issues is only possible thanks to your support.